“He’s a tough kid. He plays through a lot, but I didn’t like the hit and I didn’t like anything about it. No penalty. Marcus Foligno got kicked out of a playoff game for a hit just like it,” said Guerin, referring to Foligno’s game misconduct for kneeing Radek Faksa in Game 5 vs. the Stars two seasons ago. “I don’t care about suspensions. The league will handle that. They do a great job, but you know what? We should have gotten something, and I just worry about his health. I just want him healthy.”