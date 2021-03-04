Some 13,400 Minnesotans will take the field at the Minnesota Vikings' practice facility in Eagan for a Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine beginning Friday.

The Vikings partnered with the state's COVID-19 Community Vaccination Program to provide the massive indoor practice field at their three-year-old headquarters just south of just south of Interstate 494 and Dodd Road.

Health care workers and adults 65 years of age or older are eligible to participate in the event that is part of the state's initial shipments of Johnson & Johnson's single-dose shots. The event is expected to last through Tuesday.

Gov. Tim Walz said the Vikings event is another example of a growing vaccine network in Minnesota. The state has five other community vaccination sites in Minneapolis, Duluth, Rochester, Bloomington and St. Paul.

"With more than 1.4 million doses administered to nearly 930,000 Minnesotans, broad community vaccination is in sight and a return to normalcy is within reach," Walz said. "We are looking forward to being in the stands for high school football under the Friday night lights."

Last month before the Super Bowl, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell offered all 30 professional football stadiums as vaccine sites. This event will use the Vikings' indoor training facility.

Vikings COO Andrew Miller said playing a role in combating the virus is a priority for the organization. "We believe it's important for all Minnesotans to get vaccinated, and we encourage everyone to sign up for the state's Vaccine Connector in order to receive updates on vaccination eligibility and opportunities."

The federal Food and Drug Administration last week granted Emergency Use Authorization for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson.

