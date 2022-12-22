Vikings center Garrett Bradbury will miss a third consecutive game on Saturday against the Giants because of lower back spasms and tightness.

Bradbury has been ruled out after he missed practice this week. Two defenders are listed as questionable: linebacker Eric Kendricks (hip), who fully practiced Thursday, and cornerback Cameron Dantzler (ankle), who remained limited.

Center Austin Schlottmann will again replace Bradbury, who said he aggravated his back last weekend in a minor car accident near Eagan. Schlottmann is viewed by coaches as a "starting-caliber center in this league," said offensive coordinator Wes Phillips.

"Austin is about as steady as they come, as far as demeanor, intelligence, his mastery of the offense and the calls, all the things that the center has to do to communicate with everybody," Phillips said. "It's been a pretty seamless — we miss Garrett and want Garrett to get well as soon as possible — but everyone in this building has complete confidence in Austin."

A strong Giants interior defensive line of Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams awaits.

"They've definitely got some dudes up front," Schlottmann said. "They bring a lot of pressure, too. We have to be on our stuff with the protection calls."

Dantzler resurfaced on the injury report with a lingering ankle issue that limited him in practices Wednesday and Thursday. Cornerback Duke Shelley could get his third Vikings start on Saturday.

"We were able to see him move around and do some things," O'Connell said of Dantzler. "We'll see how he turns over. He wasn't too sore [Thursday]."

Edge rusher Patrick Jones II will return from an illness that kept him out last week.

The Giants ruled out cornerback Adoree Jackson (knee) and guard Shane Lemieux (toe).

A special Pro Bowl honor

Among the Vikings' five Pro Bowl selections, 35-year-old long snapper Andrew DePaola's might have been the most special as a first-time honoree. O'Connell made DePaola the marquee announcement in front of the team after Wednesday's practice when unveiling which players made the all-star roster and which players were alternates.

"When I didn't hear my name as an alternate, I was kind of like, did I get it?" DePaola said. "Then he did the four [Pro Bowl players] before me and I'm like, man, this is getting built up. I kind of wish he didn't do me last, but it worked out nicely."

"And just the embrace from the team," DePaola added. "Everyone giving me a hug. That's kind of what got me. [Za'Darius Smith] was like, don't cry, and I'm like, 'It's kind of hard not to.' "

Irv Smith Jr. progressing

Tight end Irv Smith Jr. remains on injured reserve because of the high-ankle sprain suffered Oct. 30 against the Cardinals, but he has shown signs of progress while working with trainers off to the side during practices. Smith and O'Connell have said he will return at some point this season. Smith has yet to play alongside tight end T.J. Hockenson, who was acquired via trade from Detroit after Smith's injury.

"He looks really good," O'Connell said. "Hopefully we can get him back with us soon."

Etc.