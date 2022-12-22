Receiver Justin Jefferson is three for three on Pro Bowl selections as an NFL player.

Jefferson was one of five Vikings players voted onto the NFC roster for the Pro Bowl Games, the league announced on Wednesday night. The reformatted version of the annual all-star competition will include various athletic competitions and culminate with a flag football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 5.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins, edge rusher Za'Darius Smith, tight end T.J. Hockenson and long snapper Andrew DePaola were also voted onto the initial roster by coaches, players and fans. Cousins (fourth appearance), Smith (third) and Hockenson (second) are all returning to the Pro Bowl, while DePaola is a first-time selection as a 35-year-old long snapper.

"That's going to mean a lot," Jefferson said Wednesday before the official announcement. "To be in the Pro Bowl for three straight years coming into the league is definitely something big, and something a lot of players don't do."

"Hopefully I don't get to go," he added, "and we're in the Super Bowl."

The Vikings' five selections are behind the Eagles (8), Cowboys (7), Chiefs (7), Ravens (6) and 49ers (6). Cousins joins the Eagles' Jalen Hurts and Seahawks' Geno Smith among NFC quarterbacks. Jefferson, the Eagles' A.J. Brown, Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb and Commanders' Terry McLaurin are the NFC's receivers.

Nine Vikings players were named as alternates: running back Dalvin Cook, fullback C.J. Ham, edge rusher Danielle Hunter and kick returner Kene Nwangwu are first alternates; left tackle Christian Darrisaw, safety Harrison Smith and center Garrett Bradbury are second alternates; linebacker Eric Kendricks and special teamer Kris Boyd are third alternates.