Frey veto on pro-Palestine protest stands

The Minneapolis City Council was unable to override his veto of a resolution supporting pro-Palestinian protesters who were arrested or disciplined.

By Deena Winter

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 12, 2024 at 11:10PM
Protesters hold signs during a Minneapolis City Council meeting earlier this month to support the passage of a resolution by the City Council urging that charges be dropped against protesters arrested at the University of Minnesota in October. The measure passed, Mayor Jacob Frey vetoed it, and the council failed to override the veto. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Minneapolis City Council was unable to muster enough votes Thursday to override Mayor Jacob Frey’s veto of its resolution urging authorities to back off of discipline and charges against people involved in an Oct. 21 protest at the University of Minnesota opposing the Israel-Hamas war.

Nine votes were needed to override Frey’s veto, but the vote was 7-6 in favor — not enough to overturn the resolution, which expressed solidarity with “nonviolent campus activism opposing war and supporting Palestinian human rights.”

The university has disputed that the protest at Morrill Hall was nonviolent, saying protesters spray-painted security cameras, broke interior windows and barricaded exits, trapping staffers for “an extended period of time.” University police and Hennepin County sheriff’s deputies arrested 11 protesters.

The university said the protesters caused over $67,000 in damage to doorways, walls and flooring; violated multiple university polices; and caused emotional harm to employees as they piled up furniture and copy machines to prevent workers from leaving.

How they voted

The vote to override was supported by Council Members Robin Wonsley, Jason Chavez, Aurin Chowdhury, Jeremiah Ellison and Jamal Osman, Council President Elliott Payne and Council Vice President Aisha Chughtai.

Those voting to sustain the veto were Council Members Michael Rainville, LaTrisha Vetaw, Katie Cashman, Emily Koski, Andrea Jenkins and Linea Palmisano.

That’s the same breakdown as the original 7-5 vote to approve the resolution, except that Jenkins was absent.

about the writer

Deena Winter

Reporter

Deena Winter is Minneapolis City Hall reporter for the Star Tribune.

