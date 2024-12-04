Minneapolis City Council urges amnesty for U of M pro-Palestinian protesters, but Frey plans to veto

Juliet Murphy of Students for a Democratic Society said seven of eight student protesters who were arrested and jailed were recently told they could be suspended for one to five semesters, be ordered to do 20 hours of community service and have to write a five- to 10-page essay on the difference between protest and vandalism. Murphy said one was told they would have to pay $5,636 in restitution in order to be readmitted to the university.