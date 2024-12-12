Despite the actions of a Grinch, Northfield will indeed light a Christmas tree during its holiday celebration Thursday – it’s just two feet shorter than before.
Grinch in Northfield chops down Christmas tree but fails to ruin holiday festival
Organizers of the town’s annual Winter Walk festival woke Thursday to find a decorated Christmas tree in the downtown area had been sawed off its stand by a real mean one – someone as cuddly as a cactus and as charming as an eel.
But fear not – they just put it right back.
“It’s just as pretty as ever,” said Jane Bartho, president of the Northfield Chamber of Commerce and Tourism.
Bartho said she had been working until 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in anticipation of the festival, which last year drew 5,000 people, and saw the tree standing tall at its full eight feet.
Sometime overnight, a holiday-hating bad banana with a greasy black peel cut the tree but did not touch any of the other decorations.
“It’s kind of a poor taste thing to do,” said Sgt. Brian Kramer of the Northfield Police Department, which received a report of the vandalism. “Grateful it wasn’t more.”
It’s not the first time vandals have targeted trees – even holiday trees – in recent months. In November, 60 newly planted trees were uprooted in St. Paul. Earlier this month, a man chopped down $10,000 worth of Christmas trees in a lot in Pine County. In a social media post, the sheriff’s office wrote about the arrest in rhyme.
Bartho said she was heartbroken that such an act came to Northfield, but “we’re trying to make the most of it.”
The tree was donated by Paisley Gardens, a boutique garden center in Northfield. Decorated in purple garlands and big round ornaments, the tree will also be surrounded by lit-up trees and a thousand luminaries.
The Winter Walk, now in its 26th year, includes live music, fireworks, carolers, firepits and plenty of shopping.
If anything will put a damper on the evening, it’ll be temperatures in the single digits Thursday night, Bartho said. Not the actions of a Grinch with the heart of a dead tomato splotched.
“It’s not going to keep people away,” Bartho said. “People are coming down anyway.”
