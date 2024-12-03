In a nod to Dr. Seuss, law enforcement in one Minnesota county has spelled out in rhyme how a vandal cut down many a Christmas tree on a lot. But he was soon arrested and now sleeps on a jail cot.
A Minnesota sheriff spells it out in rhyme: A Christmas tree vandal just might do time
“No one knows why a Grinch hates the whole Christmas season,” one verse went. “Now please don’t ask why, no one quite knows the reason.”
Sheriff Jeff Nelson said Tuesday that the malicious felling of more than $10,000 worth of trees occurred Sunday in the 3300 block of Cedar Creek Road about halfway between Pine City and Hinckley.
The rest of the story from the Sheriff’s Office goes something like this:
But this caper of Christmas must not, because he did his best to cut down and steal the whole tree lot.
Reportedly over 10,000 dollars of trees did fall. So to the Sheriff’s Office the victim did call.
Deputies and investigators took to the road and gained probable cause. They set out to find this not so Santy Clause.
The trees were recovered and back to the lot they did go. Meanwhile, deputies waited for the Grinch to show.
When he came out, the deputies he did see, and now the Grinch is in custody.
Nelson said the man, whom he declined to identify, was arrested Tuesday east of Hinckley.
But fret not, this news is not ending. This man remains jailed with charges pending.
