A Dade County prosecutor dropped misdemeanor charges against Vikings tackle Oli Udoh on Thursday morning in Florida, his attorney Brian Bieber said.

Udoh had pleaded not guilty to charges disorderly conduct and resisting arrest without violence, after he was arrested outside a Miami nightclub on Oct. 23. Police alleged he had tried to enter a women's bathroom at the club after talking to a woman in line for the bathroom; Bieber said at the time the woman had told him the allegations were "completely false." Udoh was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting an officer.

Udoh said at the time he was "pretty shook" by the arrest, but added, "Once the truth comes out, I'll be all right." Coach Kevin O'Connell gave Udoh his support after the arrest, praising the tackle for calling General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and him shortly after it happened. Udoh has been active for all 14 Vikings games this season.

At a hearing on Thursday morning, a prosecutor dropped the charges after reviewing video evidence and eyewitness testimony, Bieber said in a statement.

"We are pleased the case has been dismissed in its entirety," he said in his statement. "Everyone who knows Oli never believed he committed a crime, or even did anything wrong. The video evidence and eyewitness testimony we presented to the prosecutor made clear that the allegations in the police report were completely fabricated and Oli was unlawfully arrested."