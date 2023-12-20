Post-snap execution isn't the only regret Nick Mullens has when he reflects on the failed tush pushes that sank the Vikings in Cincinnati last week and narrowed their margin for error heading into Sunday's NFC North showdown with the Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday.

"I would have liked to have used different cadence," Mullens said. "And then I just have to push harder and further to get the first down. What a way to, like, not succeed, but that's the game we play."

Coach Kevin O'Connell called for 181-pound receiver Brandon Powell to push the 210-pound Mullens on quarterback sneaks on third and fourth down with inches to go from the Bengals' 42-yard line and only a field goal needed to win in overtime. The Bengals didn't budge and won the game six plays later with a 29-yard field goal.

Mullens claims his voice could have helped O'Connell.

"We have so many different cadences, and the ability to mix up cadence and use it as a tool throughout the entire game is definitely a way to create an advantage," he said. "We have freedom [to change the cadence], and it's the quarterback's job to create an advantage for the offense with cadence."

The game was Mullens' first start in two years, 18th in the NFL and first as a Viking. He fell to 5-13 while completing 78.8% of his passes (26 of 33) for 303 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions inside the Bengals' 25-yard line.

In giving Mullens the start again this week, O'Connell is counting on his journeyman to learn from last week's avoidable blunders. One of the errors – an interception that Mullens essentially handed to defensive tackle B.J. Hill as Hill was sacking him on third-and-7 from the Bengals' 22 with 25 seconds left in the first half – was particularly unforced.

So, Nick, what did you learn from that one?

"Take the sack and kick the field goal," he said. "As a quarterback, you do train to not take sacks, especially in two-minute. But there, you definitely have to flip the mindset. You already have points, so take the points and just be a smart player.

"Is it easy? No," he added. "Nothing about playing quarterback in the NFL is easy. But at the same time, the process, decisionmaking, all that stuff, you got to be able to do it. And we're going to be successful when we do."

Four defensive starters sit

Four defensive starters missed Wednesday's light practice because of injuries: outside linebacker Danielle Hunter (illness), cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (knee) and defensive tackle Harrison Phillips (back).

Also missing practice were starting right offensive tackle Brian O'Neill (ankle), running back Alexander Mattison (ankle) and receiver Jalen Nailor (concussion). They missed last week's game.

O'Connell said O'Neill might be a game-time decision. As for Mattison, O'Connell didn't sound optimistic for this week. He also sounded ready to move on to Ty Chandler as the lead back either way after the second-year pro ran for 132 yards against the Bengals.

"Alex is doing better and better; hopefully, we can get him a little more work and possibly have him this week," O'Connell said. "I know Ty is coming off a great performance and feeling more and more confidence, and we're building the mindset that Ty is going to be a guy we're trying to get the ball to a lot, both in the run and pass. If we can have Alex, that would be a huge bonus for the depth."

Meanwhile, two more defensive linemen – Jonathan Bullard (ankle) and Sheldon Day (ankle) – were limited Wednesday. Linebacker Jordan Hicks (shin) was a full participant as he works his way back from missing four games while on injured reserve.

Addison: 'I'm a playmaker'

First-round draft pick Jordan Addison didn't flinch when asked what he expected heading into his rookie season.

"One-thousand-yard season, 10-plus [touchdowns]," he said. "That was my goal."

With 824 yards and nine touchdowns on 62 catches, Addison needs 176 yards and one touchdown to become the 11th rookie to reach 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns. The 10 who have done it: Green Bay's Billy Howton (1952), Chicago's Harlon Hill (1954), the Houston Oilers' Bill Groman (1960), Chicago's Mike Ditka (1961), Dallas' Bob Hayes (1965), the Chargers' John Jefferson (1978), the Vikings' Randy Moss (1998), Tampa Bay's Mike Evans (2014), the Giants' Odell Beckham Jr. (2014) and Cincinnati's Ja'Marr Chase (2021).

"I'm a playmaker," Addison said. "That's what I do."

With Justin Jefferson on the field for a full game for the first time since Week 4, Addison caught six balls for 111 yards and two touchdowns against the Bengals.

"The coverage was definitely different," Addison said. "[Jefferson] had about three or four people chasing him at all times. That just leaves me one-on-one, and you see what I do."