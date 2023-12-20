Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks said he was feeling "thankful," "excited" and "blessed" as he readied for his return to practice on Tuesday, 5½ weeks after having emergency surgery on his right shin to address dangerous swelling called compartment syndrome.

"It's going to be emotional," said Hicks, whose surgery stemmed from a contusion he suffered early in the Nov. 12 win over the Saints. "It's already been an emotional day."

The Vikings on Monday opened the three-week window to bring Hicks back from injured reserve. Tuesday, he said he feels 100% healthy with a goal of playing in Sunday's critical division game against the Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Hicks said he and the team would see how his leg responds Tuesday and Wednesday.

"Obviously, I haven't played football yet," he said. "I've ran on the field, I've done drills, I've done certain things, but reactionary, doing physical things, we have to see how it responds. But all the signs are good right now."

Hicks credited the Vikings' medical staff for recognizing the seriousness of the injury and having him transported to the hospital via ambulance after the Saints game. The wound from the surgery was left open for four days, and Hicks was relatively motionless for 2½ weeks after surgery.

"Thankful, blessed for, first off, not having any permanent damage," Hicks said. "The decisions that had to be made, the people who had to truly understand what was going on, the communication between them behind the scenes …

"There are so many aspects and variables to this scenario that ended up going right. And I've heard a ton of stories of that not being the case."

Hicks was leading the Vikings in tackles with 87 at the time of the injury. The team is 1-3 without Hicks, but the defense has allowed only 13.5 points per game with a shutout win at Las Vegas and a loss to Chicago in which the Bears were held to four field goals.

"You see the progression, how we've evolved, how we've continued to grow [as a defense]," Hicks said. "I think that shows how special this defense is, the depth that we have. But sitting home watching football is no fun compared to being out there. Very, very excited to be back out there. Nothing like it."

Hicks said his mindset from Day 1 of the injury was to return this season. It's only now beginning to hit him how lucky he is.

"This week will probably be the first time I've really sat down and truly thought, 'Man, things could have really, really, really gone bad,'" he said. "The first time I've felt that and allowed myself to feel that. It's always been one mindset, and that's get back on the field."

Defensive coordinator Brian Flores was asked after Tuesday's light practice what Hicks can add at this point.

"His leadership, his toughness, I think it would give us a spark, no doubt," Flores said. "The fact he's out here today is a testament to the type of person he is. We'll just kind of take it day by day. Hopefully we have him on Sunday, but I think Ivan [Pace Jr.] has played well in his absence. If we got to do that for another game then we'll be ready to do that, too."