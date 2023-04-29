The Vikings addressed one of their more under-the-radar needs in the fifth round when they traded up 17 spots with Indianapolis to select LSU's Jaquelin Roy, a 6-3, 305-pound defensive tackle with the potential to provide an interior pass rush the team has lacked for some time.

Roy (whose first name is pronounced juh-KWAY-lin), only a one-year starter at LSU, had three and a half tackles for loss in 2022. He's known for having powerful upper-body strength and raw footwork with the quickness and relentless drive to at least have a shot at being an impactful inside player.

NFL.com's predraft analysis includes a comparable NFL player. In Roy's case, the site used Dalvin Tomlinson, the former Viking who went to Cleveland this offseason when the cap-strapped Vikings could no longer afford him.

To move up 17 spots, the Vikings gave the Colts their first fifth-round pick (158th) and a sixth-rounder (211th). The Vikings still have another pick in the fifth round (164th).