Jim Marshall's quest to reach the Pro Football Hall of Fame will have to wait yet another year.

The Hall's senior committee Thursday announced the cut from 31 to 12 semifinalists for the three senior candidate spots available for the Class of 2024.

Marshall, the former Vikings defensive end who made the cuts from 60 to 31 this year, was eliminated. Roger Craig, the former 49er running back who ended his career with two seasons as a Viking, is among the final 12 up for consideration. Joining him are Ken Anderson, Maxie Baughan, Randy Gradishar, Joe Jacoby, Albert Lewis, Steve McMichael, Eddie Meador, Art Powell, Sterling Sharpe, Otis Taylor and Al Wistert.

The senior pool for 2024 included players whose careers ended before 1998. Marshall, who started his NFL career with Cleveland in 1960 before going on to play the next 19 seasons with the expansion Vikings, finished his career in 1979. One of coach Bud Grant's team captains along with Hall of Fame center Mick Tingelhoff, Marshall played in 282 consecutive games – a record for a defensive player by 58 games – made two Pro Bowls and was credited with 130.5 sacks before sacks became an official stat in 1982.

The 49-member selection committee will vote on the three candidates who survive the final cut by the senior committee. The Hall will enshrine three more senior members in 2025 and 2026.

The coach/contributor committee also trimmed its list of semifinalists from 31 to 12. The final 12 are Tom Coughlin, Mike Holmgren, Frank "Bucko" Kilroy, Robert Kraft, Buddy Parker, Dan Reeves, Art Rooney Jr., Marty Schottenheimer, Mike Shanahan, Clark Shaughnessy, Lloyd Wells and John Wooten.