Will Danielle Hunter be on the team in 2023? What about Justin Jefferson's contract extension? Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand kick off Vikings training camp discussing top storylines, including star players, rookie receiver Jordan Addison and more.
Sports
Tigers and Angels postponed due to forecasted severe weather
The game between the Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Angels scheduled for Wednesday was postponed due to forecasted severe weather.
Vikings
Speaking at Vikings camp, Addison again apologizes for speeding incident
On Wednesday, nearly a week after being cited for going 140 mph on I-94, rookie receiver Jordan Addison did not go into detail about why he was driving so fast or his "dog emergency" excuse.
Sports
Trainer of champion Maximum Security gets 4 years in prison in racehorse-drugging scheme
The trainer of racehorse champion Maximum Security was sentenced to four years in prison on Wednesday for his role in a widespread international scheme to drug horses to make them race faster.
Sports
Northwestern interim coach fends for himself as Wildcats players skip annual Big Ten kickoff
David Braun answered the questions like a poised veteran.
Twins
Twins trade reliever Jorge López to Miami for reliever Dylan Floro
The two righthanders have struggled this season, and get a change of scenery for the stretch run of the MLB season.