Vikings’ offense at full capacity with Hockenson’s return: Tight end T.J. Hockenson is set to play his first game of the season on Sunday night, returning from the torn ACL and MCL he sustained last Dec. 24. He joins Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Jalen Nailor and Aaron Jones in an offense that’s looking for a boost after red zone shortcomings against the Lions and third-down failures against the Rams. Hockenson could help in both of those areas; he said Thursday that quarterback Sam Darnold “is going to like having me out there.” The Colts’ cornerbacks — former seventh-round pick Jaylon Jones, as well as former undrafted free agents Kenny Moore II and Samuel Womack III — have played well, but the Vikings could use Hockenson to pick on a group of linebackers that’s struggled in pass coverage.