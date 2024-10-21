Vikings

Vikings-Colts game on Nov. 3 at U.S. Bank Stadium flexed to Sunday Night Football

The game was originally set for noon, but has been moved to the 7:20 national TV time slot on NBC.

By Andrew Krammer

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 21, 2024 at 6:22PM
Justin Jefferson, right, celebrates his touchdown for the Vikings on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium with teammate Jordan Addison. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Vikings’ early-season success has made them more attractive for nationally televised games.

On Monday, their Week 9 game against the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 3 at U.S. Bank Stadium was moved from a noon start to the 7:25 p.m. Sunday Night Football game on NBC.

That takes the place of the previously planned Jacksonville-Philadelphia game, which moves to 3 p.m. that day.

The Vikings’ game Thursday night at Los Angeles is on Prime Video; the only other national TV appearance on their original schedule was Monday, Dec. 16, at Chicago.

After a 31-29 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, the Vikings are 5-1 and tied with the Lions for the best record in the NFC.

The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are 6-0. The Colts are 4-3.

The Vikings end the season with a game in Detroit the first week in January; that game is flexed, and has not been set for a day or time.

Andrew Krammer

Reporter

Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.

