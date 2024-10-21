The Vikings’ early-season success has made them more attractive for nationally televised games.
Vikings-Colts game on Nov. 3 at U.S. Bank Stadium flexed to Sunday Night Football
The game was originally set for noon, but has been moved to the 7:20 national TV time slot on NBC.
On Monday, their Week 9 game against the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 3 at U.S. Bank Stadium was moved from a noon start to the 7:25 p.m. Sunday Night Football game on NBC.
That takes the place of the previously planned Jacksonville-Philadelphia game, which moves to 3 p.m. that day.
The Vikings’ game Thursday night at Los Angeles is on Prime Video; the only other national TV appearance on their original schedule was Monday, Dec. 16, at Chicago.
After a 31-29 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, the Vikings are 5-1 and tied with the Lions for the best record in the NFC.
The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are 6-0. The Colts are 4-3.
The Vikings end the season with a game in Detroit the first week in January; that game is flexed, and has not been set for a day or time.
The game was originally set for noon, but has been moved to the 7:20 national TV time slot on NBC.