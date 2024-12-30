Five extra points: Given a moment, Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold makes numbers add up

Hall of Famer Guy Chamberlin won four NFL titles in six years coaching Canton, Frankford and the Cleveland Bulldogs from 1922-27. His .759 winning percentage in one-score games (22-7-7) has stood as the league record for 97 years. Kevin O’Connell has crept closer at 26-9 (.743) and would pass Guy at least temporarily at .771 with another one-score win at Detroit next week. Give O’Connell credit for putting the ball in the air on three of four plays while protecting a two-point lead and needing Green Bay to burn its timeouts. “I’m going to stay aggressive,” O’Connell said. The quick-hitting rollout pass to Cam Akers on third-and-2 was the perfect call out of a heavy run personnel that fooled the Packers. The execution wasn’t the greatest, but Akers corralled Darnold’s ugly lob just before it hit the ground for a 6-yard gain and the game-sealing first down. “You spend so much time on the game plans that a lot of times in those moments it’s just finding a play and trying to coach the risk management within it,” said the second-best — for now — one-score coach in NFL history.