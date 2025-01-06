Vikings

Jets request head coach interviews with Vikings’ Brian Flores, Josh McCown

New York also requested an interview with Vikings senior vice president of player personnel Ryan Grigson for its General Manager opening.

By Ben Goessling

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 6, 2025 at 8:50PM
Under defensive coordinator Brian Flores, the Vikings allowed the fifth-fewest points in the NFL this season. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

At the end of a regular season where the Vikings‘ defense allowed the fifth-fewest points in the NFL, defensive coordinator Brian Flores has his first head coaching interview request since he came to Minnesota.

The Jets requested permission to interview Flores and quarterbacks coach Josh McCown for their vacant head coaching position, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed on Monday. The Jets also submitted a request to interview Vikings senior vice president of player personnel Ryan Grigson for its General Manager opening.

It’s the first interview for Flores since he pulled his name out of the Cardinals’ head coaching search in 2023 to take the Vikings job. McCown, in his first years as the Vikings’ QB coach, had done virtual interviews for the Texans’ head coach job in 2021 and 2022.

The Bears are also reportedly interested in talking to Flores.

Flores’ candidacy for head coaching jobs could be particularly interesting given his path the past three years. After the Dolphins fired him following the 2021 season, he sued the team, alleging owner Stephen Ross pushed him to tank by offering him $100,000 for every game he lost and claiming Ross pressured him to violate NFL tampering rules by recruiting a prominent quarterback on another team (later reported to be Tom Brady). He also sued the league and the Broncos, Giants and Texans, saying the league‘s coaching search process discriminated against minority candidates. A judge ruled Flores’ claims against the Dolphins must be decided through arbitration, but permitted his suit against the league and the three other teams to proceed to open court. The NFL stripped the Dolphins of two draft picks (including their 2023 first-rounder) and suspended Ross after Flores’ lawsuit against the team prompted a league investigation.

GM candidates who are currently working for playoff teams are free to interview for other jobs immediately. Coaches on teams playing in the wild-card round can do virtual interviews three days after their current team’s first playoff games, and must complete those interviews before the end of the divisional playoffs. Since the Vikings play the Rams next Monday night, it means Flores and McCown wouldn’t be free to talk to the Jets until Jan. 16, and would have a tight window to do so if the Vikings win their wild-card game.

To get exclusive analysis on the Vikings in your inbox every Friday, sign up for the free Access Vikings newsletter. Email your Vikings questions to accessvikings@startribune.com.

about the writer

about the writer

Ben Goessling

Sports reporter

Ben Goessling has covered the Vikings since 2012, first at the Pioneer Press and ESPN before becoming the Minnesota Star Tribune's lead Vikings reporter in 2017. He was named one of the top NFL beat writers by the Pro Football Writers of America in 2024, after honors in the AP Sports Editors and National Headliner Awards contests in 2023.

See More

More from Vikings

See More

Vikings

Vikings opponents set for 2025, with NFC East, AFC North on the docket

card image

Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels are scheduled to come to Minnesota while the Vikings will travel to Dallas, Pittsburgh and Seattle (again).

Sports

Jaguars fire coach Doug Pederson, keep GM Trent Baalke after 'best team assembled' wins just 4 games

card image

Vikings

Vikings’ O’Connell on trade rumors: ‘This is where I want to be’

card image