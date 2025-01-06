Flores’ candidacy for head coaching jobs could be particularly interesting given his path the past three years. After the Dolphins fired him following the 2021 season, he sued the team, alleging owner Stephen Ross pushed him to tank by offering him $100,000 for every game he lost and claiming Ross pressured him to violate NFL tampering rules by recruiting a prominent quarterback on another team (later reported to be Tom Brady). He also sued the league and the Broncos, Giants and Texans, saying the league‘s coaching search process discriminated against minority candidates. A judge ruled Flores’ claims against the Dolphins must be decided through arbitration, but permitted his suit against the league and the three other teams to proceed to open court. The NFL stripped the Dolphins of two draft picks (including their 2023 first-rounder) and suspended Ross after Flores’ lawsuit against the team prompted a league investigation.