Live: Vikings return home to face the Cardinals in a potential playoff preview

After going undefeated on their three-game road trip, the Vikings return home for three straight at U.S. Bank Stadium, starting with a pair of potential first-round playoff previews against the Cardinals and Falcons before a Monday night game against the Bears. The 6-5 Cardinals, who are tied atop the NFC West with the Seahawks, are up first with a coaching staff led by former Mike Zimmer assistants in head coach Jonathan Gannon, offensive coordinator Drew Petzing and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis.