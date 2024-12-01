Live: Vikings return home to face the Cardinals in a potential playoff preview

After going undefeated on their three-game road trip, the Vikings return home for three straight at U.S. Bank Stadium, starting with a pair of potential first-round playoff previews against the Cardinals and Falcons before a Monday night game against the Bears. The 6-5 Cardinals, who are tied atop the NFC West with the Seahawks, are up first with a coaching staff led by former Mike Zimmer assistants in head coach Jonathan Gannon, offensive coordinator Drew Petzing and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis.
December 1, 2024 at 6:01PM
- Kickoff: Noon Sunday
- Where: U.S. Bank Stadium
- TV: Fox
- Radio: KFAN-FM 100.3; SiriusXM 230, 820 (Vikings), 385, 800 (Cardinals)
- Line: Vikings by 3½
- Scoreboard: NFL Week 13
