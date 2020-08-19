Minnesota United starting goalkeeper Tyler Miller will miss the rest of the season after he underwent hip surgery, the team said Wednesday.

It also has recalled Dayne St. Clair from San Antonio in USL Championship to take Miller's place at a position where the Loons also have veteran Greg Ranjitsingh and 16-year-old homegrown signee Fred Emmings.

St. Clair, 23, was loaned to San Antonio in February so he could get regular-season game action after the Loons acquired Miller from LAFC. They retained the right to recall him at any time during the loan, which they did on Wednesday.

Miller has started every game this season, including two regular-season games in March and all six MLS is Back tournament games in Orlando. The Loons are 3-0-2 in league play and 5-1-2 overall after losing to Orlando City in the tournament semifinal.

The team acquired Miller in a January trade after it didn't reach terms on a new contract with 2019 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Vito Mannone.

The Loons resume their regular season 6:30 p.m. Friday at Allianz Field against Sporting Kansas City.

Check back later for updates.