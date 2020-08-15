MINNESOTA UNITED FC SCHEDULE
Phase 1 (rest to be announced in early September)
• Aug. 21 vs. Sporting KC, 6:30 p.m.
• Aug. 29 at FC Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
• Sept. 2 at Houston Dynamo, 7 p.m.
• Sept. 6 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7 p.m.
• Sept. 9 vs. FC Dallas, 7 p.m.
• Sept. 13 at Sporting KC, 7:30 p.m.
All games will be broadcast on FSN and 1500-AM.
