Minnesota United on Friday loaned veteran defender and Minnesotan Brent Kallman to El Paso Locomotive FC in the USL Championship for the rest of the season with the right to recall him at any time.

Kallman has not played a game this season after he started it by serving the final five games of last season's 10-game suspension after he violated MLS' substance abuse and behavioral policy by testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.

Kallman became eligible to play again after the first two regular-season games in March and the first three group-play games at the MLS is Back tournament in Orlando. He didn't play in three knockout-rounds games while Michael Boxall and Jose Aja started all six tournament games.

The Loons have four center backs on their roster ahead of him, including Boxall, Aja, recently signed French defender Bakaye Dibassy and two-time MLS Defender of the Year Ike Opara.

What Opara called a "pre-existing condition" kept him from playing in Orlando. He also is expected to miss the opening games when the Loons return to playing regular-season games starting next week, coach Adrian Heath said Thursday.

Raised in Woodbury, Kallman, 29, has been with the franchise since he was acquired in 2013 during its NASL years. He was the first Minnesotan to join the Loons when it moved up to MLS in 2017. He has played 63 games, starting in 59 of those, and scored two goals and an assist.

JERRY ZGODA