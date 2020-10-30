Minnesota United signed three players from Reno 1868 FC in the USL Championship before the current MLS transfer window ended this week.

Midfielder Sam Gleadle, forward Foster Langsdorf and midfielder Kevin Partida will be available to play after they complete a mandatory quarantine period.

Gleadle, 24, played two seasons in Reno and the English international has a green card and won't occupy an international roster spot. He was named Reno's Young Player of the Year in his first season there, 2019. He was a four-year starter at the University of New Mexico and played for USL League 2's Albuquerque Sol FC before joining Reno.

Langsdorf, 24, scored 11 goals in 18 games this season. A three-time NCAA champion at Stanford, he came out of the Portland Timbers Academy and played 57 games with Portland Timbers II before making his Timbers debut in a 2018 U.S. Open Cup fourth-round match.

Partida, 25, played three seasons with Reno and was a 2018 MLS SuperDraft pick 58th overall by San Jose who made his MLS debut in June 2018. He played five games for San Jose in the 2018 and 2019 seasons.