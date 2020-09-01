Minnesota United made official its worst-kept secret on Tuesday morning by announcing the acquisition of attacking midfielder Emanuel “Bebelo” Reynoso from Argentina’s famed Boca Juniors team.

Reynoso, 24, has been in Minnesota for 11 days since his former and current clubs reached agreement on a Loons-record transfer of $5 million, a source said, that finally ended complicated negotiations that date to at least last January.

He has signed through the 2023 season with a team option year for 2024 after that.

Loons coach Adrian Heath said, “We feel as though we’ve got one of the best players in the league.”

Heath called the team’s pursuit of a gifted midfielder, who will play the “No. 10” position, a “long, drawn-out process but we’re finally glad we got it over the line.”

“To finally get him here is going to be a huge relief for me, a huge relief for (Reynoso) because it’s something he has wanted,” Heath said in a team release. “I’m looking forward to see what he can do with this group of players because its another huge piece for us moving forward.”

Boca Juniors’s Emanuel Reynoso, right, during a match against Tijuana on July 10, 2019 in Tijuana, Mexico.

Reynoso has played his entire career at home in Argentina. He joined famed Boca Juniors in 2017 and scored seven goals and had 12 assists across all competitions.

Reynoso said in the release, “I like the league a lot because it’s growing every day. … My hope is to connect with the team quickly, place my little grain of sand to keep this team moving forward and together we’ll accomplish great things for this organization.”

Reynoso becomes Minnesota United’s third and final designated player, which allows the team to pay him a salary that doesn’t have to fit under its salary cap.

Reynoso is the third South American player age 25 or younger acquired in the last year. He joins Uruguayan and young designated player Thomas Chacon who was signed last August and Paraguayan striker Luis Amarilla last January.

Check back later for more on the story.