7 p.m. at Houston • FSN Plus, 1500 AM

Loons to complete Texas Two-Step

Preview: The Loons make their second day-trip to Texas in four days. On Saturday, they departed for Dallas on their charter jet at 9:30 a.m. and landed back home at 2:02 a.m., in between losing 3-1. They’re 3-1-1 on the road, 3-2-2 overall and third in the Western Conference. Houston is 1-2-4 — 0-0-2 at home — and 11th in West. Its lone victory was 5-2 at first-place Sporting Kansas City. … The Loons face former mates Darwin Quintero and Christian Ramirez. Quintero scored two goals and had two assists in that 5-2 win at Kansas City. … Loons coach Adrian Heath intends to get attacking midfielder Emanuel Reynoso into the game as a sub after he signed Tuesday. Recently signed French defender Bakaye Dibassy remains in quarantine and won’t make his debut until a home game vs. Dallas next Wednesday at the earliest.

Injuries: D Ika Opara remains out because of an “undisclosed” condition. Houston F Michael Salazar (right knee) is out. F Alberth Elis (back) and F Mauro Manotas (thigh) are questionable.

JERRY ZGODA