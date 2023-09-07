Minnesota United officially announced Thursday it acquired Medina-born midfielder Caden Clark by transfer from RB Leipzig in the German Bundesliga on a two-year contract with two club options, starting in January 2024.

Clark, 20, is joining Danish club Vendsyssel on loan through year's end.

The Loons had Clark's MLS rights as a teenager but dealt them to the New York Red Bulls in October 2020, and he made his MLS debut at age 17, scoring in his first two league games.