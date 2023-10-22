Minnesota United's turbulent season (10-13-11) ended Saturday on MLS Decision Day with a defining 3-1 loss at Sporting Kansas City (12-14-8).

Sporting KC's captain Johnny Russell and midfielder Rémi Walter scored within three minutes of each other midway through the first half, on a night both teams needed a win and some help from three other teams to make the playoffs.

Russell scored again in the 78th minute before veteran defender Michael Boxall scored the Loons' lone goal on a free-kick header in the 82nd minute.

"Disappointed, really disappointed," Loons interim coach Sean McAuley said. "All the players are disappointed. I feel for them.

"We had the high of the last game and went into this one feeling what would be an upset because we've never won here (in regular season) before. We thought we'd have a good chance."

For Kansas City, it's their 11th trip to the playoffs in 13 seasons. By getting there, it became the first team in MLS history to start the season winless in the first 10 games (0-7-3) and still make the playoffs.

For the Loons, Saturday's loss stopped them from reaching the playoffs for a fifth consecutive season. They hadn't missed since 2018, their second MLS season.

Minnesota United's seventh MLS season started in early January without star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso, who didn't report until May and didn't play his first game until early June. He cited family matters involving his 4-year-old daughter.

The season ended Saturday after firing Adrian Heath — the only head coach the franchise had ever had — with two regular-season games remaining and another trip to the playoffs in serious doubt.

Heath had coached the team through a seven-game winless streak that ended with a lifeless 5-1 loss at Los Angeles F.C. Out went Heath and technical director Mark Watson. McAuley coached the team to a 5-2 home victory over LA Galaxy two weeks ago, which sent them to Kansas City on Saturday needing to win first and foremost.

Kansas City needed to do the same.

Sporting KC had listed stars Alan Pulido and Russell as questionable because of foot and groin injuries respectively. But both started the game and Russell hurt the visitors as he has throughout his career.

Scottish winger Russell scored in the 28th minute, French defensive midfielder Walter scored three minutes later. It was all Sporting KC needed. From there, the Loons needed to score at least three goals to win.

Russell now has five goals and 10 assists against the Loons. His first goal on Saturday came on a 1-on-1 move when he cut inside Loons midfielder Ján Gregus and struck a left-footed shot not far inside the 18-yard box for a 1-0 lead.

Walter scored soon thereafter on a run down the middle of the 18-yard box before he converted Daniel Salloi's pass from a run of his own down the left wing.

Salloi assisted on both goals. Russell scored the final goal when he blocked defender Michael Boxall's clearing attempt from near the goal line and redirected it past Loons keeper Dayne St. Clair.

The Loons arrived at Children's Mercy Park having won there just once since they entered MLS in 2019 — and that was a 3-0 victory in the 2020 playoffs. Saturday's loss was the Loons' ninth loss there in ten visits.

They entered knowing they had to beat Sporting Kansas City and then hope at least one of three teams just above them — 7th-place Portland, 8th-place Dallas and 9th-place San Jose — lost or drew. Kansas City was in the same boat, and both teams knew a draw did neither side any good.

In the end, the teams sitting below the playoff line were the Loons and Portland after its loss to Houston.

McAuley coached his second game since he replaced Heath. He made one significant change in his 11, starting experienced Franco Fragapane in young Bongokuhle Hlongwane's place in an unusual 4-3-2-1 formation.

Fragapane and Reynoso played up front, just behind striker Teemu Pukki, who scored four goals two weeks ago in McAuley's debut. Bongokuhle was one of six Loon internationals who returned from national team duty by Thursday — he was the player who traveled the furthest.

He subbed into the game in the 67th minute during a foul-filled second half. McAuley started veteran defenders Bakaye Dibassy and Zarek Valentin at the two outside-back positions.

