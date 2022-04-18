Striker Adrien Hunou was one of four Minnesota United first-team players who scored in its reserve team's 4-0 victory over Colorado Rapids 2 Sunday at Allianz Field.
The Loons are paying Hunou a $2.5 million salary this season, but has played 16 minutes in two games this season for a team that struggled to score goals until Saturday's 3-1 victory over Colorado.
Hunou played Sunday's first half to get some game action, and his 45th-minute goal gave MNUFC2 (2-2) a 2-0 lead after fellow first-teamer Nabi Kibunguchy made it 1-0 in the 37th minute.
Rapids 2 played the final 22 minutes down a man after forward Dantouma Toure drew a red card in the 71st minute.
MNUFC2 scored two late goals as well: Former first-round pick Justin McMaster scored in the 87th minute and Aziel Jackson did the same in the 90th minute.
Backup goalkeeper Eric Dick got the clean sheet. He didn't face a shot on goal while his team did so nine times.
JERRY ZGODA
Etc.
- The Gophers softball team hit three home runs but blew a seven-run lead in an 11-8 loss at Nebraska. Emily Hansen hit a grand slam for the Gophers (19-18-1, 5-7 Big Ten), and Lauren Espalin and Sara Kinch hit solo shots, but Peyton Glatter hit a tying grand slam in the fifth inning for the Cornhuskers (33-9, 13-0) and Mya Felder hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the sixth.
- Host Iowa scored seven runs in the seventh inning and beat the Gophers baseball team 9-3 to complete a three-game sweep. Aidan Maldonado struck out nine in 5⅓ shutout innings for the Gophers (10-23, 1-8 Big Ten), but the Hawkeyes (20-12, 6-3) rallied after he departed.
- The Gophers tennis team beat Penn State 4-2 on Senior Day, getting the doubles point and victories at No. 4, 5 and 6 singles from Maria Rizzolo, Vasia Karvouni and Dalila Said, respectively. The Gophers (15-9, 3-6 Big Ten) finished the season 9-2 at Baseline Tennis Center by beating the Nittany Lions (10-11, 4-5).
- The Gophers men's golf team tied for sixth at the Hawkeye Invitational in Iowa City.
- St. John's senior catcher Ethan Roe broke the program's record for career homers by hitting his 21st and 22nd on Saturday in a 14-6 win over St. Olaf in Northfield in the first game of a doubleheader. The Johnnies (15-13, 7-3 MIAC) also won the second game 4-3. He had been tied with Jed Riegelman, who set the record in 2004. Roe, a Blake graduate, has nine homers this season.