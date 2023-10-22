Western Conference
• St. Louis vs. wild-card winner
• Houston vs. Real Salt Lake
• Los Angeles FC vs. Vancouver
• Seattle vs. Dallas
• wild card: Kansas City vs. San Jose
Eastern Conference
• Cincinnati vs. wild-card winner
• Philadelphia vs. New England
• Columbus vs. Atlanta
• Orlando vs. Nashville
• wild card: New York Red Bulls vs. Charlotte
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
High Schools
Seeds announced for high school state soccer tournaments
Wayzata earned the top seed for Class 3A boys, Edina for 3A girls.
Loons
Loons' season, MLS playoff streak end with 3-1 loss to Sporting KC
Michael Boxall scored the Loons' lone goal on a free-kick header — not near enough for a team that needed to win to reach the playoffs.
Sports
Area college football roundup: Augustana beats Minnesota State Mankato 28-10
The Vikings moved into sole possession of first place in the NSIC as they handed the Mavericks their first loss of the season.
Sports
AP Top 25 Takeaways: Franklin, Penn State still chasing elite; Big 12 race takes twist; UVA's upset
Penn State is still chasing elite under coach James Franklin.
Wild
Sluggish Wild fall 5-4 to Blue Jackets in OT after another video review
The Wild have lost back-to-back for the first time this season, both times with a video review going in the other team's favor. Saturday, Jack Roslovic scored in overtime to seal a well-deserved victory for the Blue Jackets.