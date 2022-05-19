Somebody told an agitated and cranky Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath that he seemed angry after Wednesday's comeback 1-1 draw with LA Galaxy at Allianz Field.

"I am angry," he said.

But not with his team that had scoring chance after scoring chance all night in a game scoreless through its first 80 minutes. He seemed more agitated that his team wouldn't get the credit it deserved for what he considered outplaying one of MLS' glamour franchises much of the night.

They had nothing to show for it until attacker Robin Lod's sliding 87th-minute goal equalized Galaxy second-half substitute Sacha Kljestan successful penalty kick awarded by video review only four minutes earlier.

Lod's goal tied a club record for most goals in a career with 21.

It came after Lod had chance after chance to score, most notably his left-footed shot at a mostly open goal that sailed over the crossbar in the 43rd minute.

Wednesday's game was the Loons' fourth consecutive when they conceded a goal later than the 80th minute. They had lost the first three times, until Lod's slide through the box finished new starting right back DJ Taylor's crossing pass from the right side.

When asked what that trend might mean, Heath told reporters, "It means we got something from the game. It would have been a travesty if we hadn't gotten anything from the game. There wasn't probably anybody who didn't think we were the best team this evening. Maybe you all think different because you generally do. But I actually thought there was a lot of positive from this evening.

"They know they did enough to win the game and they deserved more than what they got for what they've done."

There was Lod's 21st goal in his fourth season with the team. Only Kevin Molino, Darwin Quintero and Christian Ramirez have scored as many.

"I guess I have played a lot of games then to be up there, to have the chance," Lod said. "I mean, it's great. It shows I've done something right, I guess. I guess there's no more to say about that."

Lod now has scored five goals this season. He was asked how many more he might have had.

"At least [Wednesday], a few more for sure," he said. "I feel like it was a good game for us if we just score the chances. We had so many chances, three or four more goals. Everybody had such a good and dominating game, but you can't say that after how horrible we were finishing, especially me including."

There was his team's resiliency after being outshot 17-13 by the Galaxy — including 8-4 in shots on target — despite losing the statistical ball possession part of the game.

They fell behind after video review was summoned and it ruled a ball played into the 18-yard box hit Loons defender Michael Boxall's extended arm in the 83rd minute.

Loons goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair dove low to his left and Kljestan drove the ball firmly in the opposite lower side of the net.

The Galaxy's lead didn't last, not after Taylor did what he was instructed to do all night after getting the start: Push the ball deep and wide and stretch the Galaxy defense. This time, he worked in combination with sub Adrien Hunou to get him the ball near the goal line.

It took 87 minutes, but Taylor's backward pass found Lod sliding toward the goal just above the penalty-kick spot. Galaxy keeper Jonathan Bond stretched and dove and got his hand on it, but not enough to stop Lod from scoring.

"It would have been a hit in the gut for sure if we had got nothing out of the game," Taylor said. "Since I've been at the club, I don't think there has been a game where we missed so many chances. Luckily, Robin Lod was there to tap it in with a great finish."