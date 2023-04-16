Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Orlando City substitute Duncan McGuire's 88th-minute goal handed Minnesota United a 2-1 loss Saturday night at Allianz Field, keeping the Loons winless at home.

Iván Angulo's shot from the right side went over Loons goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair but bounced off the crossbar. However, it deflected right to McGuire, who headed it past the remaining Loons defenders into the net.

Seven games into the season, Minnesota United still seeks that first home victory of 2023.

The Loons team had been undefeated (3-0) on the road until last week's loss at Chicago and winless at home after playing New York Red Bulls and Vancouver to 1-1 draws.

They still are searching for that elusive home win after Saturday's game at windy, rainy Allianz Field, when Bongokuhle Hlongwane gave them a 1-0 lead in the second half before Angulo tied it eight minutes later.

Hlongwane's persistence delivered a 1-0 lead in the 58th minute after he converted Robin Lod's diagonal pass in the 18-yard box for his second goal this season.

Until then, he had multiple chances, including maybe the best one so soon in the game's second minute.

This time, striker Mender Garcia set him up with the pass, but Hlongwane could only redirected the ball, not deliver a shot, and it went wide of the right post while another sellout crowd was just settling in.

The lead lasted only eight minutes before Orlando City tied the score again.

Defender Gastón González cross from the far left wing went through the 6-yard box and beyond the goal until Angulo buried an angled shot into the goal before St. Clair could react.

The return of versatile veteran Lod after he missed two games and the arrival of recently acquired South Korea striker Sang Bin Jeong gives Heath what he calls — and hopes is — a "continuity" they've lacked so far this season.

"Now that we're getting everyone fit and healthy, we're going to have to start working on keeping the group together and working with the 11 we're going to play," Heath said after Friday's training. "We're still working."

Jeong made his first MLS star after he made his debut in last week's second half and had his best scoring chance late in a scoreless first half when Lod fed him a diagonal pass in the 18-yard box, but keeper Pedro Gallese turned his sweeping shot away with a diving save.

He went 57 minutes before defensive midfielder and captain Wil Trapp entered the game for him, just a minute before Angulo's tying goal.

Heath moved Jeong into the attacking midfield position where star Emanuel Reynoso was played. This time, Jeong was between Lod on his left and Hlongwane on his right. Striker Mender Garcia played alone up top in Heath's return to his preferred 4-2-3-1 formation.

Dotson moved into a starting spot in the two-man midfielder Kervin Arriaga while captain Wil Trapp was designated a substitute for the night.