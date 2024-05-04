PHILADELPHIA — Alec Bohm extended his hitting streak to 16 games with an RBI single, Brandon Marsh drove in two runs and the surging Philadelphia Phillies defeated the San Francisco Giants 4-3 on Friday night.

Trea Turner had two hits for Philadelphia, which has won 14 of 17 and leads the majors with 22 victories.

''We score some runs, we pitch, we do what we need to do,'' Turner said of the surge.

Wearing their alternate City Connect jerseys on a cool, May evening, the Phillies opened a six-game homestand by continuing where they left off after winning seven of 10 on a road trip.

Matt Strahm (2-0) pitched a scoreless fifth inning in relief of starter Aaron Nola, and José Alvarado kept San Francisco off the board in the ninth to earn his sixth save.

Thairo Estrada hit a two-run double for the Giants.

''I thought our at-bats were really good up until the end,'' Giants manager Bob Melvin said.

Philadelphia went ahead 3-2 in the third against Jordan Hicks (2-1) on Bohm's RBI single and Marsh's two-run single.

Bohm is batting .500 (30 of 60) with three homers, 10 doubles and 21 RBIs during his streak.

Turner made it a two-run lead in the fourth when he singled, stole second and scored from there on a passed ball on a walk to Bryce Harper. Philadelphia's speedy shortstop just beat the tag by Hicks, and home-plate umpire Brian Walsh's safe call was confirmed by video review.

''It was a great play,'' Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. "Won us a ballgame."

Turner injured his left hamstring running the bases between third and home. He will have further tests on Saturday but said he expects to miss at least a couple of days.

''I hate being hurt,'' he said.

Hicks gave up four runs and four hits in four inning.

The Giants pulled within a run in the seventh when they loaded the bases with no outs on three straight singles against right-hander Orion Kerkering. Nick Ahmed scored on Jorge Soler's double-play grounder, and Kerkering got Michael Conforto on a fly ball to the warning track in right to end the inning.

''We're just one at-bat short,'' Melvin said.

Nola labored through four innings, allowing two runs and four hits while throwing 89 pitches. Nola, who signed a seven-year, $172 million deal in the offseason, needed 55 pitches to get through two innings when the Giants took a 2-0 lead.

''They battled me, and made me throw a lot of pitches,'' Nola said. ''I didn't feel too in synch tonight.''

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: C Patrick Bailey departed with blurry vision with one out in the bottom of the second inning and was replaced by Tom Murphy. Bailey appeared to get injured on a foul tip in the first inning off the bat of J.T. Realmuto, though Melvin couldn't pinpoint the injury. San Francisco's manager said the club is monitoring the injury.

Phillies: Turner did not come out to play shortstop in the fifth inning. ... Placed RHP Yunior Marte on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation and recalled RHP José Ruiz from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

UP NEXT

Phillies LHP Ranger Suárez (5-0, 1.32) opposes San Francisco RHP Keaton Winn (3-3, 3.18) in the second game of the four-game series on Saturday night.

