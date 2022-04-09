Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath declared after Friday's training his team pretty much fully fit for the first time this season.

He watched right back Romain Metanire run and declared him ready to make his season debut in its sixth game. Metanire has been out because of hamstring and toe injuries.

"Romain is looking like his old self," Heath said. "We'll wait and see what we do. If might be a bit early for him to start, but he wants to start and he feels as though he's ready to start."

He also called attacker Franco Fragapane and defender Oniel Fisher fit for Sunday's game at Austin FC. Heath called deciding who will travel and who won't his problem.

"That's the first time we've had," he said. "The squad has virtually picked itself. Competition at positions is always healthy."

The Loons' only listed absences are starting left back Chase Gasper (MLS' SABH program) and forward Patrick Weah (knee surgery).

Ready to start

Heath also said recently acquired veteran Kemar Lawrence is set to start at left back after making his Loons debut last week against Seattle as a second-half sub.

"I'm looking forward to seeing him this weekend," Heath said. "He'll probably start. I think he's about ready."

