Minnesota United came to Allianz Field after a two-week break one of five unbeaten teams left in MLS.

Now there are three after the Loons' 2-1 loss to Seattle and Columbus' loss to Nashville.

The Loons loss to Seattle now makes them now 2-1-2 after they started their season with eight points in the first four games. Previously undefeated Columbus' Saturday loss leaves Philadelphia, Chicago and Los Angeles FC the only undefeated teams left.

The Loons allowed the game's first two goals – including Brent Kallman's own goal — until playmaker Emanuel Reynoso's penalty kick in the 81st minute made it 2-1.

It was created after second-half substitute Joseph Rosales drew a foul in the 18-yard box and Reynoso converted in a contentious game smattered with yellow cards and bodies on the ground.

From there, the Loons pressed forward, nearly tying the game at least twice. Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei stopped Robin Lod's shot from short-range and Luis Amarilla's short shot at an open net went wide left.

The Loons allowed as many goals in Saturday's first 49 minutes as they had in allowing one in each of their season's first four games. They gave up a 38th-minute goal to Loon-killer Joao Paulo and then surrendered a redirected own goal off Kallman in the 49th

Seattle scored the night's first goal in the 38th minute after the Loons had best of the chances early in the game before the Sounders pushed back after about 25 minutes into halftime.

Brazilian midfielder Joao Paulo scored against the Loons for a third consecutive games between the teams, coming in late on a Sounders' counterattack.

Sounders captain Raul Lodeiro left the ball for him with a backwards pass that he struck hard from outside the 18-yard box. The ball rose, eluded Loons goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair and went just under the crossbar for the only goal until Kallman scored that own goal in the 49th minute.

Lodeiro hadn't played a game since late February. Neither had attacker Raul Ruidiaz, who was designated a substitute and came on early in the second half.

The Sounders arrived at Allianz Field 1-2-1 after uncharacteristically losing their first two games, 1-0 to Nashville SC in the season opener and at Real Salt Lake by the same score.

They had played eight games already by the time they came to St. Paul. Four of those were CONCACAF Champions League games played, with a fifth big one coming Wednesday against New York City FC in the competition's semifinals.

The Loons played without injured starting right back Romain Metanire for the fifth consecutive game to start the season – and absent left back Chase Gasper as well.

That meant Heath had to reconfigure his four-man backline again, this time playing center-back Bakaye Dibassy at left back, putting Kallman and Michael Boxall together again as center backs and starting DJ Taylor at right back.

Metanire is still recovering from a hamstring injury sustained in last fall's first-round playoff loss at Portland. Gasper remains away from the team after he entered into MLS' Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health program.

Left-side attacker Franco Fragapane, on the comeback from a hamstring injury instead, was designated a substitute. Striker Abu Danladi made his first start since he returned to the club this season, but in Fragapane's left-side spot alongside playmaker Emanuel Reynoso and right-side attacker Robin Lod.

Danladi played the first half before Heath subbed Rosales into the game for him after halftime.

Amarilla again started up top after having scored a goal in each of the Loons' last two games.

Danladi had the game's first, best scoring chance in the 14th minute after the Loons broke out in a counterattack in which Reynoso sent a long ball from the left side to Wil Trapp far on the right side.

Trapp sent it immediately back across the field to Danladi, who trapped the ball with his chest in the 18-yard box and drilled a shot that was deflected, rose and then struck the crossbar firmly before bounding away.