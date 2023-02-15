While Minnesota United's Emanuel Reynoso remains suspended and absent, his teammates prepare in Palm Springs, Calif., to play on with or without him.

Kervin Arriaga and Joseph Rosales returned home to Honduras this week to finalize their U.S. work green cards. Striker Luis Amarilla is aimed at getting his own, too.

That would give club management flexibility to open more international roster spots between now and April, when MLS' primary transfer window closes. Loons coach Adrian Heath told reporters Tuesday in a video conference call that he was hoping one could be made soon.

"I'd be really disappointed when the transfer deadline comes around, if we haven't brought somebody in to complement the group we already have," Heath said.

Heath and his staff likely are targeting another attacking forward and a creative playmaking midfielder position like Reynoso plays. They can create room to sign a new player to one of three "designated player" slots Reynoso also occupies.

MLS suspended Reynoso without pay last week until he reports for preseason training. Reynoso has been absent since his teammates reported Jan. 6. Heath repeatedly said he expected Reynoso to arrive any day; the club said he was delayed by personal matters.

Late Friday afternoon, the Loons announced MLS suspended Reynoso.

Reynoso, now 27, last September signed a new contract intended to keep him in Minnesota and MLS until 2026.

Meanwhile, Heath and the Loons train toward their Feb. 25 season opener at FC Dallas.

"Obviously it's a distraction we could have done without," Heath said. "I'd be lying if I said it didn't concern me and that I'm not disappointed. I can't change the situation. ... You don't lose one of the best players in the league without it playing on your mind.

"But the bottom line is we have a game in a couple weeks and we have to make sure we're mentally and physically prepared for that game."

Heath has experimented with lineup and formations in preseason training in case Reynoso hasn't arrived or isn't fit to play. They started with a 4-3-3 formation in Saturday's Coachella Invitational opener, a 1-0 loss to New York Red Bulls.

That's a departure from Heath's preferred 4-2-3-1 formation. Heath also has contemplated playing a three-man backline.

"We tweaked the shape of the team a little bit to have a look at one or two things should Rey not be back when we start the season or early on," Heath said.

Heath said he has left getting his team's two-time MLS All-Star and MVP candidate back to the team up to technical director Mark Watson, chief soccer officer Manny Lago and CEO Shari Ballard.

"To be honest, I'm leaving that back to the people with the club," he said. "I've asked the 'question have we got any more updates?' I've asked the question 'where do we think we are with the situation?' At this moment in time, he's not here, so let's concentrate on the players who are here."

Heath said his players won't be distracted by Reynoso's absence.

"Players are pretty resilient," Heath said. "They understand this is an opportunity for somebody else on the team. This is an opportunity to look at one or two different formations, an opportunity to see if we tweak the system."