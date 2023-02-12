New York Red Bulls' early first-half goal stood as the winner in a 1-0 victory over Minnesota United in the Coachella Invitational on Saturday afternoon near Palm Springs, Calif.

It's the first of three exhibition games the Loons will play in the next week in the 12-team MLS competition that has no knockout round or play down to a champion.

With star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso suspended by MLS without pay until he reports to preseason training, the Loons started Robin Lod, Kervin Arriaga and Wil Trapp in the midfield of a 4-3-3 formation. Coach Adrian Heath indicated he'll experiment with formations and lineups without Reynoso available.

Veterans Zarek Valentine, Michael Boxall, Brent Kallman and Kemar Lawrence started on the backline while Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Luis Amarilla and Franco Fragapane started up front. Dayne St. Clair started in goal.

After halftime, Devin Padelford subbed into the game for Lawrence at left back, Joseph Rosales for Fragapane, striker Mender Garcia for Amarilla.