Often second-guessed by his club's supporters for making substitutions too few or too late, Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath made two at halftime during Saturday's drenched and cold 1-1 draw with Nashville SC.

One was strategic, the other necessary during a weather-delayed game in which his team trailed from the fifth minute until Hassani Dotson scored the equalizer in the 71st minute.

The 1-1 draw was the Loons' second to start their season after they left Philadelphia the week before with the same result. They started last season 0-4 but still made the MLS Cup playoffs for the third consecutive year.

This time, Heath subbed young South African newcomer Bongokuhle Hlongwane for left-side attacker Franco Fragapane, who left at halftime with what Heath called a "tweaked" hamstring.

"That made the substitution for us," Heath said.

Heath also moved veteran defender Bakaye Dibassy from starting left back for the second consecutive game to his natural inside center-back position.

He did so after his team started to get the ball out wide and up the field and Heath called upon DJ Taylor's young legs for the second half. Heath called Taylor "more natural in that half of the field."

Taylor said Heath told him to make a difference with his energy on a field that was puddled and saturated with rain after the long delay.

"I think I definitely bring that," Taylor said. "Being a little younger on the team, it went well."

The substitutions contributed to what Heath called a second-half "ascendancy" that started in the first half after Heath lamented a slow start.

"I thought the last 20, 25 minutes of the first half, we were better," Heath said. "I thought we were the better team in the second half."

The changes added momentum before Dotson's opportunistic, tying goal. It came after the game was stopped in the 53rd minute for a 74-minute lightning delay.

Afterward, Dotson wore a flashy pair of white and gold studded shoes out into the wet night.

"They're a gift from my girl," he said. "She got them for my birthday, so I decided to wear them today."

Hlongwane made his MLS debut as a second-half sub for Fragapane in the 78th minute at Philadelphia. He was called upon sooner this time.

"Bongi come on and he affected the game, which is what you want from substitutes," Heath said. "We've been really pleased with what we've seen out of him in a very short period of time."

The Loons started the same lineup as they did opening week, except injured midfielder Kervin Arriaga was out and captain Wil Trapp was back.

Heath said he's set on his team as it is, although he's not sure how long Fragapane will be out.

"At this moment in time, the team is picking itself," Heath said. "When we get to Friday, I feel as though this is our best group. If Fraga is going to be a week or two, then Bongi will play and we will see how he is like from the start."

The Loons play at the New York Red Bulls on Sunday. That gives starting defenders Chase Gasper and Romain Metanire another week to heal.

"Hopefully next week maybe," Heath said.