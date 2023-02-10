Major League Soccer on Friday suspended Minnesota United star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso without pay for failure to report to preseason.

A two-time league All Star, Reynoso has missed the preseason's opening month while his teammates trained in Blaine and near Orlando, Fla.

The club has attributed his absence to personal matters. On Friday, they released a two-sentence statement that announced the suspension and stated, "We have no additional information beyond that at this time."

Reynoso signed a new three-year, multi-million dollar contract last September that with a team option is intended to keep him in Minnesota and MLS until 2026. That new deal is believed to owe him at least $2 million this season, but he is suspended without pay until he reports to play.

The Loons start a three-game MLS competition in Indio, Calif., Saturday and their season opens February 25 at FC Dallas.