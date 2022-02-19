Minnesota United made the long-awaited return of striker Luis Amarilla official on Saturday, a week before next Saturday's season opener at Philadelphia.

The club has signed Amarilla, 26, to a two-year contract with two club options after working a transfer with the Velez Sarsfield team in Argentina that owned the Paraguayan striker's rights.

He has been signed as the club's third and final allowed "designated player," along with star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso and French striker Adrien Hunou.

After they already brought back 2017 first-overall draft pick Abu Danladi, the Loons have added yet another striker.

Amarilla played one pandemic- and injury-shortened season for the Loons in 2020, but after season's end he returned to play in Ecuador, where he had led its top league in goals with 19 in 24 games in 2019.

Loons coach Adrian Heath called Danladi's return on a one-year contract with a club second-year option "a little bit of unfinished business."

In a club release Saturday, he reminded Amarilla "still owes us 23 goals" after Amarilla boldly promised before his first and only MLS season he'd score 25 goals.

Heath also called himself "delighted" with reacquiring Amarilla.

An ankle injury kept him out of much the season and pandemic's circumstances might have hastened hjs return to South America as well.

He scored three goals in 12 games in all MLS competitions in that shortened 2020 season.

"It's a return that I wanted," Amarilla said in the club statement. "I wanted to come back. I wanted to return. Even more so, it's a city that I think is fantastic. "I'm very happy and with all the desire to get going and play.

"For me, (2020) was not the season that I wanted, because of my injury. But today, I'm here with the hope and ambition to do things the right way, do things differently. Hopefully, it's a great year."

Amarilla is on a growing list of strikers the Loons have added since last season. They've added Danladi and Amarilla and 2022 first-round draft Tani Oluwasey with designated player Hunou, 2021 first-round pick Justin McMaster and injured Patrick Weah.