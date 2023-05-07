CLEVELAND — A four-pitch walk started the worst inning of Sonny Gray's season, and a three-ball walk essentially ended it. In between, things got so messy, Rocco Baldelli chose not to stick around to see it.

Gray, who allowed three total runs in his first six starts of the season, matched that total in a strange fourth inning, and the Guardians went on to even the series with a 4-3 victory over the Twins at Progressive Field.

Max Kepler and Carlos Correa homered Minnesota out of that three-run deficit, but Steven Kwan's first home run of the season, off Twins reliever Jorge Alcala, provided the decisive run in the seventh inning.

Gray began the trouble by walking Amed Rosario on four pitches, but his defense compounded things by mishandling a couple of balls behind him. First baseman Donovan Solano couldn't glove José Ramirez's sharp grounder, allowing him to reach base.

Then came the weirdest play: Josh Naylor hit a bouncer to third baseman Jose Miranda, who was shifted over toward shortstop. He fell as he tried to field it, and the ball bounded off him toward the infield grass.

As Rosario scored, Ramirez rounded second base and seeing third base uncovered, kept running. Carlos Correa retrieved the ball and shoveled it to Miranda, who tried to make a tag while on the run. But Ramirez leaned away from the tag and reached third base safely.

Baldelli came out to argue that Ramirez had run out of the baseline to avoid the tag and should be called out. When he attempted to demonstrate, third base umpire Dan Iassogna ejected him, Baldelli's second ejection of the season.

Josh Bell then lined a single to left off Gray, scoring Rosario. The Twins' righthander retired two of the next three hitters, but walked Gabrial Arias. And with the bases loaded, Gray put Myles Straw at an advantage by holding the ball too long before throwing, a pitch-clock violation that made the count 1-and-0. Three balls later, and Gray forced in the third run with a walk.

The Twins responded with home runs, their chief method of scoring on this road trip. Kepler homered for the second straight night and 16th time in Cleveland in his career, scoring Miranda with a blast into the right-field seats off Guardians starter Logan Allen, a lefthander. And Correa hit his fifth of the year, a shot onto the left-field plaza, off reliever Trevor Stephan in the seventh.

But Alcala, having arrived in Ohio just hours earlier after his morning call-up, gave up the game-winning blow in the bottom of the inning, a 402-foot blast to center field by Kwan.