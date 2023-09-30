DENVER – A few hours before the first pitch Saturday, the penultimate game of the regular season, Rocco Baldelli approached Kyle Farmer and Jorge Polanco with a simple question.

Did they want to serve as unofficial co-managers for a game?

Twenty minutes later, the two players were sitting behind the manager's desk for a pregame media session.

"I'd like to stay in the game in any way possible," Farmer said. "Managing would be cool. It'd be a lot of fun and a very hard job. Something I'd like to look forward to."

Baldelli had then-Twins infielder Ehire Adrianza serve as manager in the last regular-season game in 2019, and other teams have done it on occasion in recent seasons.

Farmer and Polanco were both out of Saturday's lineup at Colorado, and Baldelli thought the two veteran players would appreciate the experience.

"It's still a major league baseball game, and there are still guys out there that are competing," Baldelli said. "We're still trying to win the game too. Overall, I think it's fun. I think it's an awesome experience for guys that actually have interest in other parts of the game, which both of those guys do."

Farmer and Polanco joked about the possibility of one of them receiving an ejection — "Rocco puts on a good show, but you should see the show I put on," Farmer said — and the idea of inserting the other co-manager into the game.

"If a lefty comes in, I'm putting you in," Polanco said to Farmer, laughing.

Despite a lighthearted pregame media session, Baldelli said one of the biggest benefits is giving Farmer and Polanco a different way to watch a game. It's one thing for a player to focus on his own at-bats. It's another to watch it as a coach or a manager.

"Once you get out there, you realize you have to take it seriously and you have to take the conversations seriously, or you don't do it," Baldelli said. "It goes from fun in the office with the [media] to going out there and actually listening. … Even not having to take guys out of the game, just having to get that feeling inside of what it would be like will be good for them."

Carlos Correa lobbied Baldelli for an opportunity to serve as manager for a game, but he remained at Target Field this weekend to participate in simulated games. Baldelli texted Correa a picture of Farmer and Polanco fielding questions from the manager's desk.

Farmer, when informed of Correa's interest, responded with a Lt. Dan Taylor quote from "Forrest Gump": "Take care of your feet."

Pagán starts after save

Less than 24 hours after Emilio Pagán recorded the final three outs for his first save of the season Friday, he was scheduled to make his first career start to kick-start a bullpen game.

Pagán will become the first Twins pitcher to start a game immediately after finishing the previous game since Kyle Lohse on Oct. 3, 2004. Lohse pitched the final inning of a suspended game at the Metrodome, then started the next game following a 20-minute break.

"We went down the list, and there were a lot of no — we're simply not going to start them," Baldelli said. "EP was one of the maybes, and we eventually just had to make a decision as far as who could do it. He can do it. I think picking up the save [Friday] and coming out to start will be a nice little wrinkle."

The last MLB pitcher to earn a save and start the next game was Tampa Bay's John Curtiss from Sept. 25 to 26, 2020.