The Twins have six games remaining — three at home against Oakland and three at Colorado to finish the season. They have clinched the American League Central title.

When do the Twins start the playoffs?

The most likely scenario is they are the No. 3 seed and have a best-of-three Wild Card Series at Target Field next week against the No. 6 seed (the final wild-card team).

Games would be Tuesday, Wednesday and, if necessary, Thursday, with times not yet determined.

The top two seeds get a bye into the American League Division Series.

Who will the Twins play?

If positions hold: Houston. The Astros trail Texas in the West but have a lead on Seattle for the final wild-card position. Don't count out the Mariners, though. They are sitting in the seventh spot but have two games remaining against the Astros and four against Texas. Toronto (87-69) is in the No. 5 spot now and could get passed, slipping to that No. 6 seed.

Can the Twins still get the No. 2 seed?

Yes, but it's very unlikely. Texas (88-68), Houston (86-71) and Seattle (84-72) are still competing for the American League West title, and they all have better records than the Twins (83-73). If the Twins win out, they would have 89 wins, so any combination of Twins losses or Texas wins totaling 2 means the Twins would get locked into the No. 3 seed.

If teams are tied at season's end: The Twins won the season series from Texas 5-2 and would win a tiebreaker. The Twins were 4-2 against Houston and 3-4 vs. Seattle.

Tampa Bay is likely the top wild card team (No. 4 seed) and will face the No. 5 seed in the first round.

Will teams be reseeded?

They will not. In the AL Division Series round, likely No. 1 seed Baltimore would face the winner of No. 4 vs. No. 5 and the No. 2 seed (likely Texas) would face the winner of 3 vs. 6.

Are tickets available?

Yes, single-game tickets are available on the Twins website.

The Homer Hanky is back

You betcha. Buy some at the Star Tribune Shop online or at the ballpark. Fans attending playoff games will receive one when entering Target Field.