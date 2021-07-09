After tossing six shutout innings in his last start, Kenta Maeda will try to make it two strong outings in a row Friday night, when the Twins play the Tigers at Target Field (7:10, BSN).

Maeda (4-5, 5.03 ERA) has struggled most of the season, but he held the Royals to two hits with one walk and a season-high 10 strikeouts last Sunday. He changed his look for that game, switching to high socks and that seemed to help him.

"I wore high socks during practice and I looked good," he said. "So why not?"

The Twins won that one 6-2 at Kansas City and added another victory Thursday against Detroit in the opener of this four-game series. The Tigers will counter Friday with righthander Matt Manning (1-2, 7.94).

TWINS LINEUP

Luis Arraez, 2B

Josh Donaldson, 3B

Trevor Larnach, LF

Nelson Cruz, DH

Alex Kirilloff, RF

Jorge Polanco, SS

Max Kepler, CF

Miguel Sano, 1B

Ben Rortvedt, C

TIGERS LINEUP

Akil Baddoo, CF

Jonathan Schoop, 2B

Robbie Grossman, LF

Miguel Cabrera, 1B

Jeimer Candelario, 3B

Eric Haase, DH

Nomar Mazara, RF

Zack Short, SS

Jake Rogers, C