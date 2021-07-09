After tossing six shutout innings in his last start, Kenta Maeda will try to make it two strong outings in a row Friday night, when the Twins play the Tigers at Target Field (7:10, BSN).
Maeda (4-5, 5.03 ERA) has struggled most of the season, but he held the Royals to two hits with one walk and a season-high 10 strikeouts last Sunday. He changed his look for that game, switching to high socks and that seemed to help him.
"I wore high socks during practice and I looked good," he said. "So why not?"
The Twins won that one 6-2 at Kansas City and added another victory Thursday against Detroit in the opener of this four-game series. The Tigers will counter Friday with righthander Matt Manning (1-2, 7.94).
TWINS LINEUP
Luis Arraez, 2B
Josh Donaldson, 3B
Trevor Larnach, LF
Nelson Cruz, DH
Alex Kirilloff, RF
Jorge Polanco, SS
Max Kepler, CF
Miguel Sano, 1B
Ben Rortvedt, C
TIGERS LINEUP
Akil Baddoo, CF
Jonathan Schoop, 2B
Robbie Grossman, LF
Miguel Cabrera, 1B
Jeimer Candelario, 3B
Eric Haase, DH
Nomar Mazara, RF
Zack Short, SS
Jake Rogers, C