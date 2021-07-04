KANSAS CITY, MO. – This Kenta Maeda looked familiar, but the Twins hadn't seen him in awhile.

The Kenta Maeda who allowed only one run during six weeks of spring training, the righthander who finished runner-up in Cy Young voting last season — that Kenta Maeda mowed down the Royals on Sunday, salvaging the finale of a terrible road trip with a 6-2 victory at Kauffman Stadium.

Max Kepler, Jorge Polanco and Alex Kirilloff all homered for the Twins, Luis Arraez collected three hits and scored three runs, and Jorge Alcala and Trevor Rogers and each contributed a scoreless inning of relief before a two-run, ninth-inning K.C. rally against Hansel Robles.

But it was Maeda, like many of his teammates scuffling along through a bitterly disappointing season, who made the biggest turnaround on Sunday, overpowering the Royals with sinking fastballs and sharply breaking sliders.

In his first career start in Kansas City, Maeda recorded 18 swings and misses during his six-inning performance, allowed only two harmless second-inning singles, and retired the final 13 hitters he faced. He walked only one batter, the first one he faced, struck out 10, his first foray into double digits since last August, and peeled more than half a run from his ERA, which now stands at 5.03,

The victory ended the Twins' five-game losing streak, and sent the Twins home for a weeklong homestand against Chicago and Detroit leading up to the All-Star break.