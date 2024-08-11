Twins vs. Royals preview: Pitching matchups, TV-radio information, injury report

Twins update: The Twins (65-52) are 5-2 against Kansas City this season, having won two of three in the season-opening series in Kansas City and three of four at Target Field at the end of May. The Twins and Royals finish their season series with three games Sept. 6-8 in Kansas City. ... Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said the team is still formulating its pitching plan for the rest of the week, with the team in a stretch of 14 games in 13 days. ... The Twins are 34-23 at Target Field and are 19-14 against lefthanded starters. ... CF Byron Buxton is hitting .338 with 15 doubles, 13 home runs and 33 RBI in his past 42 games. ... C Christian Vázquez is hitting .345 in his last 19 games. ... LF Matt Wallner has reached base safely in his past 13 starts.