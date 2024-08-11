THREE-GAME SERIES AT TARGET FIELD
Twins
Twins vs. Royals preview: Pitching matchups, TV-radio information, injury report
The Twins are 5-2 against Kansas City this season but lead the Royals by only a half-game in the standings.
All games on BSN, 830 AM, 102.9 FM
Monday, 6:40 p.m.: RHP Brady Singer (8-7, 3.03 ERA) vs. RHP Pablo López (10-8, 4.74)
Tuesday, 6:40 p.m.: RHP Seth Lugo (13-6, 2.72) vs. TBA
Wednesday, 12:10 p.m.: LHP Cole Ragans (9-7, 3.27) vs. TBA
Kansas City update: The Royals (65-53), who trail the Twins by a half-game for second place in the AL Central, were idle Sunday after splitting a two-game series with visiting St. Louis. The Royals, who have nine more victories than they did all of last season, are bidding for their first winning season since 2015, when they won the World Series. ... SS Bobby Witt Jr. leads the majors with an 8.2 WAR according to FanGraphs and in batting average (.347), hits (164) and runs (100). Witt (87) and 1B Vinnie Pasquantino (84) rank in the top 10 in the majors in RBI. ... RHP Hunter Harvey (mid-back tightness) was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday. RHP Carlos Hernandez was recalled from Class AAA Omaha to fill Harvey’s roster spot.
Twins update: The Twins (65-52) are 5-2 against Kansas City this season, having won two of three in the season-opening series in Kansas City and three of four at Target Field at the end of May. The Twins and Royals finish their season series with three games Sept. 6-8 in Kansas City. ... Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said the team is still formulating its pitching plan for the rest of the week, with the team in a stretch of 14 games in 13 days. ... The Twins are 34-23 at Target Field and are 19-14 against lefthanded starters. ... CF Byron Buxton is hitting .338 with 15 doubles, 13 home runs and 33 RBI in his past 42 games. ... C Christian Vázquez is hitting .345 in his last 19 games. ... LF Matt Wallner has reached base safely in his past 13 starts.
