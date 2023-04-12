FOUR-GAME SERIES AT YANKEE STADIUM

Thursday, 6:05 p.m. • BSN Extra, MLBN, 830-AM, 102.9-FM: RHP Joe Ryan (2-0, 3.75 ERA) vs. RHP Jhony Brito (2-0, 0.90)

Friday, 6:05 p.m. • BSN, 830-AM, 102.9-FM: RHP Tyler Mahle (1-1, 4.09 ERA) vs. LHP Nestor Cortes (2-0, 2.61)

Saturday, 12:05 p.m. • BSN, 830-AM, 102.9-FM: RHP Kenta Maeda (0-2, 4.09 ERA) vs. RHP Domingo Germán (0-1, 5.87)

Sunday, 12:35 p.m. • BSN, 830-AM, 102.9-FM: RHP Pablo López (1-0, 1.35 ERA) vs. RHP Gerrit Cole (3-0, 1.40)

TWINS UPDATE

After a 4-2 homestand with series victories over Houston and the Chicago White Sox, the Twins (8-4) open a six-game road trip to New York and Boston. ... The Twins went 2-5 against the Yankees last season, including 1-3 against the Yankees in New York. Since the 2015 season, the Twins are 3-21 at Yankee Stadium during the regular season. ... None of the Twins' four scheduled starting pitchers have beaten the Yankees. Ryan and Maeda are 0-1, while Mahle and López will be making their first appearance against the Yankees.

YANKEES UPDATE

The Yankees (8-4) return home after a 4-2 road trip — winning twice in Baltimore and twice in Cleveland. On Wednesday, the Yankees rallied from a 3-0 deficit for a 4-3 victory in Cleveland. The Yankees have scored at least four runs in 10 of their 12 games. ... They are 27-9 against AL Central teams since the start of the 2022 season and 38-13 against AL Central teams since June 23, 2021. They have won 20 of their last 23 series against AL Central teams. ... Cole, who was the winning pitcher on Tuesday, has not allowed a home run this season. He has thrown the most innings (19 ⅓ innings) among pitchers, who haven't allowed a home run this season.