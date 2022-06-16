THREE-GAME SERIES AT CHASE FIELD

All games on BSN, 830-AM and 102.9-FM

Friday, 8:40 p.m. • LHP Devin Smeltzer (3-0, 2.38 ERA) vs. LHP Madison Bumgarner (2-6, 3.50)

Saturday, 9:10 p.m. • RHP Dylan Bundy (3-3, 5.87 ERA) vs. RHP Luke Weaver (1-0, 4.91)

Sunday, 3:10 p.m. • RHP Chris Archer (1-2, 3.35 ERA) vs. RHP Merrill Kelly (5-4, 3.68)

TWINS UPDATE

After winning two of three games in Seattle, the Twins (37-28) continue their six-game road trip with their first visit to Chase Field since 2011. The Twins and Diamondbacks are meeting for the first time since the Twins swept a three-game series from the Diamondbacks in August 2017 at Target Field. ... The Twins are 0-2 in interleague games this season. They lost two games to the Los Angeles Dodgers in April at Target Field. ... Jhoan Duran hasn't allowed a run in 13 of his past 14 relief appearances since May 5. ... Jorge Polanco (back soreness) is day-to-day but could return to the lineup on Friday.

DIAMONDBACKS UPDATE

The Diamondbacks (30-35), in fourth place in the NL West, were idle Thursday after starting their current six-game homestand by losing two of three to Cincinnati.... OF Ketel Marte is hitting .338 (49-for-145) since April 30 to raise his batting average to .269. He is second in the NL with 23 doubles. ... Weaver will make his first start of the season Saturday. He was activated from the 60-day injured list Sunday and pitched three innings of relief to earn the win in the Diamondbacks' 13-1 victory at Philadelphia. That was his first appearance since April 7. ... SS Nick Ahmed had surgery on his right shoulder on Wednesday. He hasn't played since May 15.