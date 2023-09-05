IMPACT PLAYER: Royce Lewis, Twins
Becomes the first MLB player ever to collect four grand slams while still a rookie, and adds a two-run single.
BY THE NUMBERS
20 Runs, and hits, by the Twins, the 12th time in franchise history they have had 20 or more of each.
110 Career home runs by Jorge Polanco, tying him with Roy Smalley for most ever by a Twins switch-hitter.
14 Innings, of the last 15 pitched by Twins starting pitchers, to include at least one base runner.
