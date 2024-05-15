First responders in southwestern Minnesota pulled a man trapped inside a grain bin to safety on Tuesday afternoon and are investigating how the mishap happened.
The Murray County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a male victim submerged in a grain bin on 211th Street in Balaton, Minn., after those on site were unable to locate him, said Chief Deputy Brian Bose.
The victim, whose name nor age has been released, was rescued. No information about the man's condition has been released.
Personnel from several agencies responded to the scene, Bose said.
The incident remains under investigation.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Man rescued after getting trapped in grain bin in southwestern Minnesota
Authorities are investigating how the mishap in Balaton, Minn., happened.
Local
Fridley woman caught in middle over who should pay after water main break flooded her home
The lesson, Scott Holeman with the Insurance Information Institute says, is homeowners should review their policies and coverage annually.
Local
Minnesota flags flying at half-staff for Peace Officers Memorial Day
Its the first time Minnesota's new state flag will be at half-staff statewide.
Duluth
'Complex' English inquiry continues 6 months after Minnesotan's hockey death
"Adam's loved ones remain at the forefront of our minds as this complex investigation continues," police said.
Variety
Former CB2 store in Uptown becoming a 'boutique' roller rink
The furniture store will be a bricks-and-mortar location for Twin Cities Skaters, which has hosted pop-up events around the metro area.