Bases unloaded
You'd think the Guardians would know better than to pitch to the Twins' Royce Lewis with the bases loaded. Lewis' grand slam Monday was the fourth of his career — and third in the past eight games, including back-to-back contests — and third against Cleveland pitching. Here are his career grand slams:
May 13, 2022: Fifth inning off Bryan Shaw in Twins' 12-8 victory over the Guardians
Aug. 27, 2023: Sixth inning off Chris Stratton in Twins 7-6, 13-inning victory over the Rangers
Aug. 28, 2023: Second inning off Xzavion Curry in Twins' 10-6 victory over the Guardians
Sept. 4, 2023: Second inning off Lucas Giolito in Twins' 20-6 victory over the Guardians
Twins
Lewis tallies another grand slam as Twins stomp Guardians 20-6, grow AL Central lead
Royce Lewis' grand slam and homers from five other Twins helped open a series against their Central rival with the most runs they've ever scored in Cleveland.